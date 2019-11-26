Transcript for Severe weather in the Rockies

Good you're good morning everyone thinks you for joining us I'm gonna vote and got Adrian anchored in for today. We begin with Thanksgiving travel troubles for millions of Americans a major storm slamming parts of Colorado right now. New video shows snow falling at Denver International Airport where more than 400 flights have already been canceled. More than a foot of snow is expected in the Rockies before the storm moves into the midwest meanwhile a storm being called it historic is now bearing down on the West Coast. Overnight whiteout conditions near Denver as a major storm slams the Rockies more than a foot of snow is possible. Just as the Thanksgiving travel rush begins Denver's airport expecting nearly 200000 travelers today alone. A record 31 point six million passengers are expected to fly nationwide over the holiday sales of double wham and rear weather coming in on the holidays. The snow will spread from Colorado to the midwest today. Where people are preparing for Thanksgiving dinner. Early I've got changed my car and any old lying. The supply. And a bulldozer. Felt so. Thanks so meanwhile overnight on the West Coast if you see the fires crossed 154 now it's draining going down this canyon. This wind fueled wildfire forcing more evacuations that are similar Barbara. Just at the store being called historic and unprecedented. Take shape in the Pacific hurricane force winds will batter the northern California and Oregon coast lines beginning tonight the central California for her before. A dust storm is being blamed for this chain reaction crash. It back keys to New York rehearsals now underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. But the big question remains with the famous blues beat grounded wind gusts are expected to forty miles per hour Thursday. Which would be enough to ground them for the first time since 1971.

