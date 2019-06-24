Severe weather threatens 50 million

More
More than 50 million are at risk for severe weather from Wisconsin to Georgia on Monday.
0:38 | 06/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather threatens 50 million

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"More than 50 million are at risk for severe weather from Wisconsin to Georgia on Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63904315","title":"Severe weather threatens 50 million","url":"/US/video/severe-weather-threatens-50-million-63904315"}