Transcript for Severe weather threatens South with tornado threat

And it's going to be a stormy day in the southeastern part of the country today with the most powerful storms will stretch from southern Alabama into Georgia. Forecasters say they cut includes strong winds large telling even a possible tornado. Checking today's high temperatures if you're getting out for that once a day. Piece of that exercise are walk Atlanta gets to 73 today but only around 45 degrees in Detroit and Boston. The middle of the country will see highs in the 60s16. Today fifty degrees here in New York City to for LA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.