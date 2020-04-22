Transcript for Severe weather, tornadoes expected across the South

An earthquake has jolted Southern California overnight it was only a three point eight magnitude quake centered in Los Angeles around the Windsor hill neighborhood. It lasted about ten seconds no reports of any major damage. Time now for a look at your Wednesday morning whether. A quick round of strong storms hit parts of New Jersey knocking down trees and power poles. At least one possible tornado touched down in the state Tuesday. Looking at the radar right now severe storms will be moving into the southern plains and Gulf Coast today. Bringing damaging winds hail and possible tornadoes the biggest tornado threat will be in parts of Texas and Louisiana. Looking at today's high temperatures seventies and eighties across the south sixty from Washington DC the Salt Lake City 86 in Allah.

