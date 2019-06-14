Transcript for Shark attack survivor speaks

Angela Rodriguez in Greeneville North Carolina edged sword attacks survivors speaking for the first time today provided medical center she spoke via this video. Beijing winters says she'll still be able to walk and right. She also says sharks are still good people her father Charlie who is a paramedic becoming emotional when we counting when the shark attacked his daughter. He says he punched the shark numerous times and grabbed his daughter. The seventeen year old high school student was swimming and Atlantic beach in North Carolina on June seconds when the shark bit her. Her late amputated as well as two of our fingers she has other injuries to her hands. Paid still has a long road to recovery but her dad says she's got this unclear Rodriguez and you're watching ABC news lives.

