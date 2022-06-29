Shark sightings shut down swimming at New York City beaches

Two shark sightings off Rockaway Beach have closed the entire stretch of some of New York City's most famous beaches for swimming on Tuesday, according to the city's parks department.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live