-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in California
-
Now Playing: Deadly mass shooting at gaming tournament in Florida
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh community shattered by mass shooting at synagogue
-
Now Playing: White House flag lowered to half-staff to honor victims of Thousand Oaks shooting
-
Now Playing: 'It was sheer panic': Survivor recounts mass shooting incident
-
Now Playing: California community mourns 'hero' officer killed in mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Alleged mass shooter was a military veteran: Officials
-
Now Playing: Thousand Oaks mass shooter identified, used legally purchased handgun: Officials
-
Now Playing: Man tearful over mass shooting: 'I should have stayed'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on this year's must-have holiday gifts
-
Now Playing: Astronomers claim mysterious 1,300-foot object could be alien spacecraft
-
Now Playing: Teen describes surviving great white shark bite
-
Now Playing: New surveillance video released in search for missing teen
-
Now Playing: Latest details on deadly California bar shooting
-
Now Playing: Is Mueller's investigation in peril after Sessions' firing?
-
Now Playing: Sessions' replacement a critic of Mueller investigation
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness describe bar shooting that killed 12
-
Now Playing: Officer reacts to losing fellow officer in deadly bar shooting
-
Now Playing: 12 people killed in California bar shooting
-
Now Playing: Texas judge releases group of juvenile defendants after losing election: Reports