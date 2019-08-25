-
Now Playing: Injuries reported after lightning strikes at golf tournament
-
Now Playing: Sheriff's deputy lied about being shot by sniper
-
Now Playing: Video of transgender women being violently kicked out of Los Angeles bar surfaces
-
Now Playing: Outrage grows after a man was dragged out of a McDonald’s in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: A police officer assisted a man in helping him find his family after 24 years
-
Now Playing: NASA investigating 1st allegation of a crime committed in space
-
Now Playing: Researchers find cemetery where they claim 1st slaves brought to US were buried
-
Now Playing: Experts claim that now is the best time to buy a home
-
Now Playing: Man who shot an unarmed victim in Florida convicted of manslaughter a year later
-
Now Playing: Man handcuffed in his own home after security system tripped
-
Now Playing: Florida golfer maintains his game as alligator crosses course
-
Now Playing: Driver asleep at the wheel of his Tesla on busy freeway in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: The town of Paradise celebrates 1st high school football game since wildfires
-
Now Playing: Michael Drejka found guilty of manslaughter
-
Now Playing: Trump takes jabs at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
-
Now Playing: Co-worker arrested in slaying at college campus
-
Now Playing: 2 injured as strong winds pick up tent
-
Now Playing: ‘Monsters at Work’ stars explain what they love most about their characters
-
Now Playing: The cast of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ explains the beginning stages of the Disn
-
Now Playing: ‘WandaVision’ cast explains the inspiration behind the upcoming Disney+ series