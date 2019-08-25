Transcript for Sheriff's deputy lied about being shot by sniper

California admits that he lied when he said as sleepers and. This is nuts. Deputy enjoy lower doses lie created mass panic on Wednesday out Lancaster. California huge story went national police a bank who waited a nearby building in fact. And tactical teams even searched for hours and hours for the alleged shooter. Investigators say were no set cut two holes in here is sure to make it look like bullet wounds. It is still unclear exactly why he line police say the hoax with a huge waste of resources. If they Rosa will be relieved of his duties and the DA now will. Leave an investigation.

