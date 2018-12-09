Transcript for Shooting at cemetery graveside service leaves 1 person dead: Police

Augusta funeral and should somebody that's. Crazy family into communities in disbelief. If on the on the right there crying and see all of these things up in the end it happens just after noon today. Police say the funeral procession had just arrived at mount Zion cemetery in my instinct. The service was about to begin when one or two people attending the funeral started shooting. We believe that they were shooting at each other two men were shot one house down and the other is in critical condition. One of our job is to determine is a victim also a suspect since that will be an avenue that we presario. People started running including the suspects. An auto shop across the street caught the chaos on camera. Upon our lightning one worker says he heard eight or nine shots they know what's and then in the then asked that he of people and it's see people running in a C three days running that way family members shocked and grieving did not want to talk on camera. Let's say they were saying good night to loved one Marcus brown. An eighteen year old who was shot and killed in Baltimore on August 25. His casket still. And beer eat somebody passed away and I families grieving and now they have something else going on the same time. It's never know what to expect now days it's scary can even go to a funeral and be safe.

