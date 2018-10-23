Transcript for Shooting thwarted by report of Facebook message

On Wednesday October 17. He state police post twelve in Frankfurt received a complaint then Anderson county man was threatening and harassing a female. Residing in new Jersey's through social media. Trooper Josh salary. Was asked to call the complainant in New Jersey in or to report the terroristic threatening. And harassment. On Thursday October 18 they state police may contact with the suspect pulling out of his driveway at approximately two to thirty in the afternoon. Troopers interviewed him and regards the online threats and through their investigation. Found evidence. Of a credible and imminent threat to Shelby Anderson county schools. As Kaye has be confirmed the threat to the schools we notified officials of both districts and work with the administrators there to determine a plan of action. A firearm over 200 rounds of ammunition. Kevlar vests 100 brown high capacity magazine and a detailed plan of attack were also discovered in the possession of the suspect. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the suspect's home and electronic devices. Internet search history on how to successfully conduct a school shooting we're also discover. The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree terroristic threatening and one count of harassing communications. Is currently being held Michelle Lee county detention center.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.