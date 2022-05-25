Shooting at Tulsa medical facility leaves 4 people dead

As funerals are being held for the young victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another shooting occurred at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving four people dead.

