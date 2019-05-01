Your #ShutdownStories, home owners face delayed loans

More
Real estate broker Robert White says his clients can't move into their new homes because USDA loans aren't being processed during the government shutdown.
0:37 | 01/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Your #ShutdownStories, home owners face delayed loans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60181118,"title":"Your #ShutdownStories, home owners face delayed loans","duration":"0:37","description":"Real estate broker Robert White says his clients can't move into their new homes because USDA loans aren't being processed during the government shutdown. ","url":"/US/video/shutdownstories-home-owners-face-delayed-loans-60181118","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.