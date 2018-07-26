Sikh American attorney general says he told his daughters to 'turn off the radio'

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is speaking out after being referred to as "turban man" by two conservative talk radio hosts.
1:04 | 07/26/18

Two radio host in New Jersey have been kicked off the air after calling the nation's first. Sick attorney general quote turban man. The attorney general's guy I'm never gonna know his name's gonna say the guy with a certain. Okay and the new attorney general serve in my. A Twomey. A listen in if then if that offends you then don't more than serving man now remember you can take him. WK XWFM. Host and Dennis Malloy and Judy Franco made the comments yesterday while discussing her beer. Grew walls recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state. The pair continue to call gray while. Turbine man throughout the segment of the station known as New Jersey won a one point five tweeted the pair have been taken off the air in definitely. For you all. Pleaded this morning and he wrote my name for the record is your beer great wall. I'm the 61 attending surgeon attorney general of and the radio.

