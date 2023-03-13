Silicon Valley Bank customer gives insight on impact of collapse

Tiffany Dufu, owner of The Cru, joins ABC News Live to discuss how the Silicon Valley Bank collapse has impacted her company and employees and explains why she’s changing her banking.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live