Transcript for Silicon Valley CEO apologizes for racist rant

Dana Derosa and his family were having dinner on his wife's birthday July 4 at Carmel Valley restaurant Lucy we were theirs is celebrating. And when that fund quickly disappear as the man you can see in the background of the celebratory picture began ranting suddenly and here it is loud voice. Asking Asian addresses niece Jordan Chan recorded what happened next on her cell phone again. On the higher side Michael loft house gave the family the finger then set off Tokyo. Not yeah. An eight. Year. Old. This employee quickly stepped. Yeah who yeah. And yes. He really meant what he's saying what he'd do I don't believe his words. Because he's actions speak louder and Edwards he's. A Russa says those actions in part include additional into Graham comments that appear to have been posted by lot house directed at one of the family supporters that include Asian expletive. And come near me or my people and you are expletive dead Lott tells did not respond to a request for an additional comment about the instead Graham post or his role as solid eight CEO. A separate Cisco based tech company. I can't stay what you did was what's acceptable or right now he is innocent because a lot of people. Probably disagree with me by saying I forgive and to Melanie would trail ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.