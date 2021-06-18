Singer R. Kelly guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking

The R&amp;B star was found guilty after the jury deliberated for two days. Kelly could be sent to prison for 10 or more years at his sentencing.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live