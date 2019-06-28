Single mom hopes Democratic candidates address poverty issues

More
A mother shares the struggles she faces working a minimum wage job while raising her five children.
5:14 | 06/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Single mom hopes Democratic candidates address poverty issues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:14","description":"A mother shares the struggles she faces working a minimum wage job while raising her five children. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64005017","title":"Single mom hopes Democratic candidates address poverty issues","url":"/US/video/single-mom-hopes-democratic-candidates-address-poverty-issues-64005017"}