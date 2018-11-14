Transcript for Sister of Burger Chef murder victim calls for justice

I guess why I'm here is not to talk about an investigation. Or case. I'm here to talk about people. This. But these aren't jest it depends that was licensed her. That was her coworker. Jane Mark Leno and roof are real people which Brill feelings. We're for real friends. They deserve justice. That winners of murder involved in this. It's harder to move on because all of the boxes. All of those steps that are supposed to be taking. Aren't complete. We don't have all the answers. And there's someone out there that dance.

