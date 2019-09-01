Transcript for Two sisters kill mother days after cell phones were taken away: Police

This is the scene of a shocking murder investigation and pike Yoni. Neighbors say a fourteen year old and her twelve year old sister killed their mom just days after she took away their cell phones. This is fourteen year old Mariana hall wearing a tank top and jeans and her booking photo. Authorities say applaud her twelve year old sister were charged in connection with the killing of their mother deputies found Erica hall on responsive in the front yard of a house. A loss at road south let magnolia. Late Friday night. Paramedics rushed talks a local hospital where she died. Investigators say it looks like hall was shot at least once. And stabbed several times according to witnesses after the girls killed their mom they dragged her body to the other side of the car. So that anybody drop and I wouldn't see it. Investigators say a Marianna hall that's been held in the county jail on a 150000. Dollar bond charged as an adult. With the murdering her mob. Reported from Pike County Ross Adams sixteen. W eight PT news.

