Sky diver killed after colliding with truck on highway

The death of the 28-year-old woman in California may have been because of strong winds, authorities said.
0:12 | 09/27/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Sky diver killed after colliding with truck on highway
We're back with a tragic scene in California sky diver was killed when she. Collided with a truck while crash landing on a highway authorities who strong winds may have blown the 28 you'll sky diver off course.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

