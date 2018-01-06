Transcript for Slain jewelry store owner's son, girlfriend charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Newcrest documents revealed a nineteen year old Nikola Shaughnessy and Jacqueline that is allegedly planned to kill shot deceive parents. His dad Theodore died from multiple gunshot wounds. When intruder entered their home that morning of march 2. At the investigation played out detectives figure out the intruder have to have come in and out through Nicholas's bedroom window. And an alarm company records showed someone can access the Shaughnessy that count and delete it surveillance videos from around the time of the crime. Internet records showed the count with accents from the College Station apartment complex where it mixed honesty Addison lit. Investigators later went to that complex they found a box of ammunition with six rounds missing. That matched the caliber and brand of the fire casings found around shot a cease bothers body. They also spoke with an employee here the employee told investigator Shaughnessy asked turner. If she wanted to make extra cash for quote anything from stripper to murders honesty allegedly told her he would pay 20000 dollars had. With a 151000 dollar and cent. Police says she stopped responding. Then just this Tuesday investigators met with the confidential informant but that nick shot as he approached the informant asking to kill parents exchanged for patent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.