Transcript for Slain lifeguard's sister says she 'deserved the whole world'

She deserved what she means you Richardson I. Patches. You know I wish him. Thanks so they. Ice it simply. Isn't very nice person. Muslim and gotten. A lot of. She deserved everything on the other starting at yeah. You know let happen. They haven't seen. Everything that went on media. Like everything I've known as spotless chronic pain call them. Don't ever comes back to you know what happened look let's record shop.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.