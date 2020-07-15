Slave trader's statue replaced with sculpture of protester

A statue of an English slave trader that was toppled by anti-racism protesters has been replaced by a sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester.
07/15/20

Slave trader's statue replaced with sculpture of protester

