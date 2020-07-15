Slave trader's statue replaced with sculpture of protester More A statue of an English slave trader that was toppled by anti-racism protesters has been replaced by a sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Slave trader's statue replaced with sculpture of protester This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"A statue of an English slave trader that was toppled by anti-racism protesters has been replaced by a sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71798415","title":"Slave trader's statue replaced with sculpture of protester","url":"/US/video/slave-traders-statue-replaced-sculpture-protester-71798415"}