Transcript for How 1 small business was affected when protests took an ugly turn

country have been damaged this past week as some of those widespread and mostly peaceful protests took a violent turn. Here to talk about how her business was impacted, Adel Shaw. Thank you for being with us today. Walk us through how you found out your salon was damaged in Monday night's protests. Yes, I got -- I received a phone call from a neighbor, he had heard the windows being smashed in and it was just -- I was so devastated at that moment. When you saw it, when you saw the damage, can you just tell me how you were feeling, what your emotions were. Oh, I was so lost for words. We had, you know, like riot gear going on outside. And when I drove up and I saw all the glass on the ground and looking forward to opening up, today actually, it just -- it sunk my heart because, you know, it's like, how could this happen? It's a one-two punch for sure after everything that businesses have been through during this coronavirus time, and thankfully, we should mention protests were mostly peaceful in Chicago yesterday. But I do want to get your thoughts on the protests themselves and how you feel about the mayor's call for police reform in your city? Yeah, I mean, most of the protests have been really peaceful. Unfortunately, the aftermath there that when people are coming in and taking advantage of, you know, the police helping with the protests and everything, and knowing that there are areas that are vulnerable. And I know that the mayor decided to go forward with reopening businesses despite all of the protests, you said today you were also supposed to reopen after being closed for months, where does your reopening stand right now after all of this? We're looking forward to going forth with it today, and fortunately, I have a good group of neighbors and friends and we were able to clean up and put everything back together because I know our clients have been waiting for us for over three months. So we're going to do it -- it's not so beautiful some of our windows but we're going to do it. Wow, and how does it feel to now finally be reopened, to invite your clients back in after everything you've been through over the last few months? Well, it's just -- I love doing hair, so it's something that, like, now I can get back to what I love doing. Unfortunately, my day is not going to the way it was going to go, we were going to have champagne and balloons and celebrate that we're finally coming out of another stage of covid. That's been pushed off for a little bit. That makes a lot of sense. Do you have anything that you want to say to those who are protesting in your community? Well, the peaceful protesters I love what they're standing for, I stand for the same thing. The ones that are coming in and taking advantage of, you know, vulnerabilities and, you know, smashing and looting and vandalizing businesses, you know think about your mom, your sister, your brother or your father, if you had a business would you want somebody to do that to yours? We certainly appreciate you joining us today. Adel Shaw, good luck with your reopening. I know it wasn't the way you thought it was going to be. You're back open for business and the champagne can come later, right? Yes. Most definitely. All right, thank you. We're wishing you the best.

