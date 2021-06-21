Transcript for Small business owners struggle in current US economy

Several states are ending extra unemployment benefits prematurely as this this is our reporting trouble hiring. That means thousands of Americans will no longer have access to those additional 300 dollars in weekly payments we talk to a few business owners about what they are dealing with. And why take a look. It's very difficult time recruiting and hiring people this year which are really aren't. Residential heating company with a lot of house paint and not a horses and people. And now we have a little. Hundred demand for services is incredible and the really are dating and I think it's permeated isn't understanding. Y eight and people are wanting to work gum. Not saying that there is lessening work again these people I. I believe that for the first channel out east and people's lives they'd had a unique opportunity the team. Makes its money that is livable. Why not happy to work. So far this game didn't in his new extremely hard to congregants in this economy. But this. Kinky UPD didn't and now there's a lot of confidence that comes with Martin Anderson kindly and a lot of people are anti child care and there. Under videos and play. That's why this song is able to pay workers and we can't afford to increase our prices aren't racist violent days. There's a lot that happened during a pandemic of one and I think people find they can earn money and unconventional ways and I continue to do that too. Vaccine hesitancy is very real as we open on the honor system. A lot of people who who don't want to take the vaccine are ready come back to work yet. So my prediction is Republican continues to labor shortages even as unemployment benefits expire. And it's an effect volatile prices of the goods and services were used to happen.

