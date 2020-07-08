Transcript for Small businesses' key lifeline to end soon

Small businesses consume news at key lifeline the federal bureau protection program gives low interest loans to small businesses to help them through the pandemic. But it's set to expire tomorrow. Both Democrats and Republicans as port extending the program but there's still deadlocked on a broader stimulus package so what happens if these loans run out. We spoke with two small business owners about how they survived the pandemic so far. And there are worries going forward. 6500. Dollars is Olney. Not even a month's worth it when you consider this at least for our business. So we used it immediately within that month. So you know I think you've written how. In thanks Larry for asks at that point we decided meant to me and you in physically that we could not rely on these programs. To help us to be brought have a thriving. Business and so we had to quickly hid in our business. At that calling so what's O weren't there. Do it again I don't know we rated priced at courageous because. What really helps us us all businesses is is grant programs. And programs that can be implementing ain't Cree east quickly. Smoothly and without so many. Unknown to the restaurant industry has really didn't Kamerion coma and in that we were hit earlier alone for a lot of other industries and we were hit really really hard. And I think we're also uniquely employees he hit very hard and sirens because it's very premise of what you're. I'm people getting together. When we lose small businesses. You really lose. A lot of anxious. I think adrenaline. Now and instead and we used an hour unfortunately very lasting in ways that shred communities and neighborhoods. And we will continue to follow these stories if you own or work out a small business and wanna share how you're faring in this pandemic what's helping what's hurting tweet us at ABC news live. Well leave us a comment on FaceBook or ins to Graham.

