Small plane crashes, gets tangled in power line

More
The pilot, 65-year-old Thomas Koskovich of Shakopee, Minnesota, was not injured in the crash, authorities said.
0:13 | 11/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Small plane crashes, gets tangled in power line
A pilot spent part of this weekend trapped upside down hanging from apparel line. This plane was left dangling by it will near Minneapolis. Police say the pilot is okay this morning crews brought him down after shutting off power in the area.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The pilot, 65-year-old Thomas Koskovich of Shakopee, Minnesota, was not injured in the crash, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67289851","title":"Small plane crashes, gets tangled in power line","url":"/US/video/small-plane-crashes-tangled-power-line-67289851"}