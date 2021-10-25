Smash-and-grab trend

In one of the latest mob retail thefts, a group of at least 50 masked thieves trashed and looted a Nordstrom in the San Francisco Bay Area. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian has the latest response from police.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live