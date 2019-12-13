Smithsonian debuts ZooLights

More
The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. showcases its annual light show display, Zoolights.
2:06 | 12/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Smithsonian debuts ZooLights

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:06","description":"The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. showcases its annual light show display, Zoolights.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67721702","title":"Smithsonian debuts ZooLights","url":"/US/video/smithsonian-debuts-zoolights-67721702"}