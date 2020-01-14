Transcript for ‘Sneaker wave’ sweeps children out to sea

A king tide and high surf put on a spectacular show along the organ coast. But it's also a dangerous show proven again on Saturday. US Coast Guard was called in to help search for four year old boy swept to sea. Petty officer first class Levi read said they flew a helicopter just like this one to look forum on the father. I know I I can't and imagine. How bad it feels. Her condition there barrier up and challenge. A search. Com from the ocean. It very challenging so on that's why we utilized our area that. And cruised to you get a better perspective on the air. Organ state police at the way it was with his sister and father enough by the authors here styles troopers at Stiles was holding his two kids. Where they were hit by a wave and swept into the water. They were here felt they hope which is between cannon beach in May Antony at a list peace enemy entity that police officer on the father's struggling to get to dry ground. They said that officer pulled a seven year old girl to shore troopers had an ambulance brought the father daughter seaside hospital. Seven year old girl was pronounced dead there storm still boil the ocean again on Sunday. You respect the elements and no. That there's no no telling what could happen reads it Getty's happens in hopes can be especially dangerous in conditions like we've had over the weekend. They're secluded areas and you have a lot of moving water coming in and Pittman an object. Like seawall or jedi and that's gonna pushed more water. To a location. That say at normal. Walk on the streets message to anyone out there are hoping to get a close few waves like this and know that no picture is worth. Your life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.