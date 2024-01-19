Snow blankets East Coast as winter weather continues

ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore is in Philidelphia, where the city is seeing inches of snow as a winter storm slams the East Coast.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live