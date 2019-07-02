Transcript for Snow, ice, rain and thunderstorms move east

And we turn out to the midwest and the deadly ice storm that is moving east we go to Alex Perez in Wilmington ten Illinois Alex you've been freezing for what it seems like weeks now power the temperature there today. Temperatures are actually moderate today compared to what we're doing with last week but that deep freeze that we have last week is still creating a lot of problems this week take a look around me here were on the banks in the Kankakee river here and you could see it looks like a scene out of a movie all of this ice icebergs. On created because of that deep freeze it looks like a glacier. Melting here and if you look across the way you might be able to see chunks of ice floating there and the Kankakee river is in now moving after that ice jam but of course this is creating problems in this area people who live along the river here had to evacuate their homes thankfully they've been allowed to come back and it appears authorities say there are no reports and any major damage but the ice here the ice across the midwest. Creating a lot of problems especially on roadways authorities are really struggling to keep up with all the responses they have to make to crashes in Missouri there are more than 600 crashes reported in a 24 hour period so. This ice visit deep freeze followed by a brief warmup creating a lot of problems Natalie I think he's so much Alex present Wilmington Illinois.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.