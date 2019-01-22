Transcript for Snow storm shuts down 150 miles of Colorado interstate

We're ten miles east of Denver Colorado along I seventy were Colorado Department of Transportation shut down the interstate. All the way to the Kansas border almost a 150 miles away. To order a blizzard that hit this area overnight and continues to snow we've had a high winds of forty miles an hour single digit temperatures. And a lot of accidents in this area. C dot says they're not sure exactly when they're gonna open up the interstate but drivers that are parked along the sides of the road are hopeful. Live in Denver Colorado. Darryl or ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.