Snow storm shuts down 150 miles of Colorado interstate

More
Blizzard conditions shut down Colorado interstate.
0:42 | 01/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow storm shuts down 150 miles of Colorado interstate
We're ten miles east of Denver Colorado along I seventy were Colorado Department of Transportation shut down the interstate. All the way to the Kansas border almost a 150 miles away. To order a blizzard that hit this area overnight and continues to snow we've had a high winds of forty miles an hour single digit temperatures. And a lot of accidents in this area. C dot says they're not sure exactly when they're gonna open up the interstate but drivers that are parked along the sides of the road are hopeful. Live in Denver Colorado. Darryl or ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60544781,"title":"Snow storm shuts down 150 miles of Colorado interstate","duration":"0:42","description":"Blizzard conditions shut down Colorado interstate.","url":"/US/video/snow-storm-shuts-150-miles-colorado-interstate-60544781","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.