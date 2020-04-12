Snowfall covers woods in Great Smoky Mountains

More
Snowfall in the Great Smoky Mountains made for a “winter wonderland” drive through in Townsend, Tennessee.
0:37 | 12/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snowfall covers woods in Great Smoky Mountains
Terms.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Snowfall in the Great Smoky Mountains made for a “winter wonderland” drive through in Townsend, Tennessee. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74545908","title":"Snowfall covers woods in Great Smoky Mountains","url":"/US/video/snowfall-covers-woods-great-smoky-mountains-74545908"}