Softball strike knocks phone to ground

More
A man hoping to capture a killer swing at softball practice caught more than he bargained for when the ball sailed right into his phone.
0:40 | 07/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Softball strike knocks phone to ground
And you're. If it. Whole. I. It did.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"A man hoping to capture a killer swing at softball practice caught more than he bargained for when the ball sailed right into his phone.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64458452","title":"Softball strike knocks phone to ground","url":"/US/video/softball-strike-knocks-phone-ground-64458452"}