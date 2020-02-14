Transcript for Soldier surprises daughter at school after eight-month deployment on Valentine’s Day

Fifth grader Alexis London goes from doing pushups. I to getting the biggest surprise of her light. Yeah. Her father army staff sergeant Daniel London surprised her at school at William bowl elementary school in Linda Hurst today after an eight month deployment in Afghanistan. Yeah you. I miss you too. Don't think the Broward Alexis has gotten used to her father being away. Both he and her mother deploy to Afghanistan when she was just two years old for fifteen months. Daniel landed deployed again when Alexis was five and then again at last June. And that's a fifth birthday. And then also missed a tenth birthday I'm very happy for hammy and I announcing her father. That's all she thought the and you know home. We made sure to send packages and take care for him and his over there sign novice you very happy in the fact that I have at Paramount and I think it's something that her future husband and I. It's very hard to top three. After him didn't I wait to explain to. Alexis will have plenty of time to spend with her father this time around he's not expected to deploy again.

