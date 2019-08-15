Store break-in caught on surveillance

More
South Carolina police are hoping to identify several suspects they say broke into a Cricket Wireless store and stole "numerous" items.
1:24 | 08/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Store break-in caught on surveillance
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"South Carolina police are hoping to identify several suspects they say broke into a Cricket Wireless store and stole \"numerous\" items. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64994839","title":"Store break-in caught on surveillance","url":"/US/video/south-carolina-police-hoping-identify-suspects-64994839"}