-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Gordon heads for Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Now Playing: South Florida braces for tropical storm Gordon
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Former 'Cosby Show' star on being 'job shamed'
-
Now Playing: Woman fakes own kidnapping and robbery to avoid paying employees, police say
-
Now Playing: FBI recovers stolen ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz'
-
Now Playing: Officer 'fighting for his life' after he's shot responding to shoplifting report
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry raises reward in missing persons case to $200,000
-
Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick featured in new Nike campaign
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain gives powerful eulogy for her father
-
Now Playing: 'The View' welcomes new co-host Abby Huntsman
-
Now Playing: Astros fan allegedly kicked out of stadium for domestic abuse hotline sign
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sep. 4, 2018
-
Now Playing: Passenger from fatal Colorado River boat crash says she's 'lucky to be alive'
-
Now Playing: Lewinsky shuts down interview after Clinton question
-
Now Playing: Steve Bannon uninvited from New Yorker event after celebrity backlash
-
Now Playing: McCain replacement could be key Supreme Court vote
-
Now Playing: Tropical storm takes aim at Florida, Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick named face of Nike's new 30th anniversary campaign
-
Now Playing: Survivor on deadly Colorado River boat crash: 'I thought I was going to drown'