Transcript for Southern California sniper manhunt underway

We begin with a story that is way too common a story about guns the gun control debate continues. But so do the shootings I'm too many to name just this week. Four students were shot in injured at Clark Atlanta University when a gunman fired into a block party. Outside of the library there and thankfully no one died and then in California. And LAPD deputy was injured. From a gunshot fired from a nearby building complex in the suspect here still at large so Matt Gutman is on the ground in Lancaster California with the. Hey Kimberly that shot from a sniper it's believed seemed like a bolt out of the blue. It happened later in this parking lot here this is the sheriff's station right over there. Ott and just beyond would have my cameraman raise the camera little bits he can see that building. That is where it's believed. That from the four story perhaps this sniper fired upon that rookie cop. Now incredibly that rookie cop was just about to take off he's ballistic next. When Q was he eight. Police now credit that ballistic vests with saving his life but triggered this enormous manhunt right here in this parking lot and around the surrounding blocks. Tactical teams went into that building trying to find this suspect they were not aware exactly. Where that person was and they still according to investigators this morning do not have. That alleged sniper apprehended at this point now no one else was hurt. That officer was just lightly wounded because it it is best and she is now with his family recuperating but. Obviously that incidents at the major scare. Not just through this community but its shares. Office here. That is dealing with something that he obviously did not expect. Now lots of questions about that building that houses meant to help patients the mayor here question why it is so close to the parking lot. Of this police station. These are all things that are going to be investigated. And obviously. Very important search is underway to try to find whoever did this Kimberly. All right Matt thank you for those updates.

