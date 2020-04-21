Transcript for How Spanx is supporting female-run small businesses during the pandemic

Small businesses have been hit especially hard during this crisis with many stepping up to lend some key support. Well our next guest is an onto for new or who knows the ins and outs of starting small the woman behind. The now billion dollars shapewear brand spank Sara Blakely Sarah thinks are being with us and I know you know. That families and employees of small businesses are really feeling the effects of this crisis and so you recently made a big announcement. To support female run small businesses tell us about it. I did I decided to donate five million dollars to help support female entrepreneurs. And I'm hoping it will help their families their communities and their employees I know first here like you mentioned what it feels like to be a small business owner. And I want it to lend additional support during this time to help them get through this crisis. I'm sure it is greatly greatly appreciated now into the red backpack is very symbolic for you and so is V on mount how does this tie back to the humble beginnings of your small business journey. Yeah I named to the fun to the red backpack fund because I start its banks with my earned lucky red backpack from college. And I. I it was with me every step of the way when I started spank that it's now hanging in a framed glass box at the space tight quarters. And I'm getting 1000 different women 5000 dollars each in their own lucky red backpack. And the 5000 dollars is because that's when I actually started staying sweat twenty years ago. And it never taken any outside money for many investors along the way in so I. I think this is symbolic also live starting small but dreaming big. And I want that for so many other senior urge consumers. All right so 5000 dollars to a billion dollar company. You're the CEO you're the founder adds things you heard a lot of knows I'm sure when you were starting out so what advice you have. For small business owners who are struggling right now. Well that. Biggest advice Beckett gave you was right now work on your mindset believe it or not it think mines that is our biggest asset as an entrepreneur and being able to take obstacles and turn them into opportunities. It's such a key component of surviving as an on Japan Newark. And so I would say be kind to yourself right now and really try to work I'm not positive self tock. And and really you know get resourceful right now about how you're spending your money and your time. You know I love this because helping the community is who you are not only do you have this red back pack fun but you also started. Front line dying with your husband tell us about bats. Yeah I mean right when this crisis hit we just started dividing her thinking and how could be helped and the food insecure was one bucket. Restaurant industry and everyone being out of work there was another bucket. I'm obviously female entrepreneurs was one so we called our friends in town that how restaurants and we have been. Buying their food every day and happy it delivered to the front line workers at all hospitals here in Atlanta. Two to support those heroes that are helping us get through this. Yet while you are heroes supporting other heroes so we certainly appreciated and thank you for being with us today Sara Blakely thank you for all you do we appreciate it. Thank you so much.

