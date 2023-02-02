Speaker Kevin McCarthy: 'Common Ground' possible on debt ceiling standoff

ABC News’ Karen Travers joins to discuss the reaction to debt ceiling negotiations as well as the end of COVID-19 emergencies across America.

February 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live