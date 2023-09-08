Special grand jury releases final report in 2020 election probe

Sen. Linsey Graham and former national security adviser Michael Flynn were among 20 individuals the Georgia special grand jury recommended for charges in 2020 election probe.

September 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live