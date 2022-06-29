Sports columnist: WNBA will support Brittney Griner following release

ABC News contributor and sports columnist Christine Brennan reacts to Brittney Griner’s release and the significance of the WNBA’s ongoing support during the athlete’s time in a Russian prison.

