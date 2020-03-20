Transcript for Spring breakers face public criticism and barricades

Next ABC's Kara Phillips who is in Washington DC with more headlines good afternoon Kara. Amy great to see a good afternoon we begin with the State Department hiking its global health advisory to its highest level now telling Americans. Do not travel abroad because of the co bid nineteen pandemic. And back here in fla. Word that the party is over is spreading although spring breakers that have been headed for beaches well not only facing withering public criticism. But you're gonna see a lot less of them due to barricades and yellow tape. At beach entry points now. Miami's hadn't mayor has actually shut down city beaches and Florida's Clearwater and Saint Petersburg beaches. Our closing tonight. Also a bitter relief for you if you are a bank client at Bank of America that company announcing additional support. For its 66 million consumers and small business clients who are experiencing hardships now the company. Is going to allow borrowers to pies mortgage payments during the co bid nineteen. Outbreak and here's a good story they may just play doctors on TV but the equipment they use has become really valuable. Grey's Anatomy producers announcing that they will donate blood in gallons to doctors and nurses in urgent need. On the corona will. Virus fighting front lines and Amy it's so great to see our flagship medical show Grey's doing this also ABC's station nineteen. Donated the shows and 95 masks a local firefighters and the good doctor. Also jumping in with supplies so paying it forward with the props up love it I love it soup here every little bit helps thanks so much.

