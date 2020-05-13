Staff at the Denver Zoo celebrates tiger’s 10th birthday

More
Yuri the tiger was gifted with a juicy piece of meat.
0:33 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Staff at the Denver Zoo celebrates tiger’s 10th birthday
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Yuri the tiger was gifted with a juicy piece of meat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70662988","title":"Staff at the Denver Zoo celebrates tiger’s 10th birthday","url":"/US/video/staff-denver-zoo-celebrates-tigers-10th-birthday-70662988"}