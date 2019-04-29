Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: California synagogue shooting

Hey guys yeah police say this attack was planned for about two weeks not a ton of time as law enforcement is concerned but. Apparently enough time to inflict death payment. And hurt on this community nineteen year old John Ernest was apprehended about a mile away from the home on how we synagogue. And according to law enforcement he started talking quickly ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman was at the scene all weekend. So I asked him what we know about the suspect. Nursing student. I'd gone to college of not far from here. And apparently he wrote an open letter on the web site H and in which he basically describes it his attack was a tribute to the massacres both in. The Christ's church mosque last month and this tree of life synagogue in Pittsburg exactly six months the day before this attack on the abide synagogue. He also brags about taking credit for an arson attack on a nearby mosque here and Escondido California. In which no suspect is ever been found out the fire he allegedly said. Didn't really taken congregants inside were able to put it out and it was declared as arson. No suspect has ever been located and law enforcement tells me they strongly strongly believe. That he is the suspect in that arson so. He now not only faces a possible murder charges attempted murder charges but also hate crime charges in more than one. Now that post Matt was talking about that paid homage to the New Zealand shooting last month will be alleged. New Zealand attacker actually wrote a similar letter that appeared on the exact same website so. Well have a lot more on how this unfolded and these disturbing online trends on start here later this morning. Listen on apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. The name Kenneth Brett thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.