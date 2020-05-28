States explore permanent alcohol delivery

More
Thirty-four states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have all instituted on-demand alcohol laws since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
0:57 | 05/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for States explore permanent alcohol delivery
Parent. And. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Thirty-four states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have all instituted on-demand alcohol laws since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70937792","title":"States explore permanent alcohol delivery","url":"/US/video/states-explore-permanent-alcohol-delivery-70937792"}