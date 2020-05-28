-
Now Playing: 13-year-old with 4 associate degrees becomes youngest to graduate Fullerton College
-
Now Playing: How to make Korean scallion pancakes
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments
-
Now Playing: Video of a Memorial Day pool party in Missouri sparks outrage amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Ohio reopens with a phased approach after being impacted by coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How a shoe retailer is reopening amid the pandemic with an innovative safety measure
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: How restaurants plan to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: How to make smart financial decisions about your home during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 spurred 1 woman to help her community during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Infectious disease expert says coronavirus devastation could be a ‘slow burn’
-
Now Playing: Central Park bird-watcher Christian Cooper and sister Melody reflect on incident
-
Now Playing: Should facts be monitored on social platforms?
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis mayor addresses riots
-
Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo signs executive order to enforce wearing masks in stores
-
Now Playing: Sara takes on the Scripps National Spelling Bee kids
-
Now Playing: Author and AIDS activist Larry Kramer dies at 84
-
Now Playing: Historic SpaceX launch scrubbed 20 minutes before liftoff