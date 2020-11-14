States weighing new restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

More
Epidemiologist and ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein speaks with Linsey Davis about holiday safety, the lockdown debate and vaccine safety.
4:38 | 11/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for States weighing new restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:38","description":"Epidemiologist and ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein speaks with Linsey Davis about holiday safety, the lockdown debate and vaccine safety.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74203138","title":"States weighing new restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving","url":"/US/video/states-weighing-restrictions-ahead-thanksgiving-74203138"}