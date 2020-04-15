Staying at home not a reality for storm-ravaged, displaced residents

Thirty-four people were killed and many more displaced as deadly storms ripped through Texas all the way to North Carolina leaving many without a home as they also deal with the coronavirus.
1:14 | 04/15/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Staying at home not a reality for storm-ravaged, displaced residents

