Transcript for Steam pipe explosion snarls traffic in NYC

We are staying on top of breaking news right now a steam pipe explosion in the middle. A Fifth Avenue in the flat iron district. And down John DelGiorno live news copter seven over the scene with the very latest John. Well rob we're just getting overhead these are first live pictures of news copper seven and what this looks to be as one of those typical steam pipes that run. Underneath the streets of New York City. Usually get a water main break in this case it certainly appears to be a high pressure steam line. I probably shot out eighty he'd get an idea of have a steam it's floating through midtown what were also good to do. Is bringing street fighter seven in we will be able to give you a better idea of exactly where this is you can see that real time map this steam pipe break. It's not Fifth Avenue just south of 41 street. That you could see were just up brought right now we're told the that they avenue that closed at 23 street that'll be that way for quite some time. Peabody fire department just arriving at the senior up here at 22 street not even close to getting the shut off. But quite a sight now that avenue in the twenties that steam just floating through the streets habitat while the steam pipe is broken. And that release continues and contained a mystery what quick word here also. No injuries reported so far in this lab over the John they'll torn up channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.